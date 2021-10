North Korea: Vulnerable at Risk of Starvation, UN Expert Says

(BBC) – Vulnerable children and elderly people in North Korea are at risk of starvation, a UN expert has said. The UN’s special rapporteur on human rights in the country blamed international sanctions and a Covid blockade for worsening food shortages. As a result, North Koreans are struggling daily to “live a life of dignity” Tomas Ojea Quintana said. (Read Full Article)