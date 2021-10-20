New CMS Rule Could Hold Up Organ Supply Amid Rising Demand

October 20, 2021

(Axios) – Lawmakers are worried a new CMS rule aimed at holding organ procurement organizations accountable for the first time will come too late for many Americans. Why it matters: A growing number of Americans are in need of a heart, lung or kidney transplant, many due to COVID-related factors, which experts say may overwhelm the transplant system. Driving the news: Earlier this month, CMS released 2019 data showing more than half of the nation’s 57 organ procurement organizations, or OPOs, are underperforming or failing. (Read Full Article)

Posted by

Posted in News, Organ Donation / Transplantation

Ad