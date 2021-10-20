New CMS Rule Could Hold Up Organ Supply Amid Rising Demand

(Axios) – Lawmakers are worried a new CMS rule aimed at holding organ procurement organizations accountable for the first time will come too late for many Americans. Why it matters: A growing number of Americans are in need of a heart, lung or kidney transplant, many due to COVID-related factors, which experts say may overwhelm the transplant system. Driving the news: Earlier this month, CMS released 2019 data showing more than half of the nation’s 57 organ procurement organizations, or OPOs, are underperforming or failing. (Read Full Article)