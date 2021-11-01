A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available

November 1, 2021

Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 47, no. 6, 2021) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “COVID-19 Pandemic, the Scarcity of Medical Resources, Community-Centred Medicine and Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities” by Nicola Panocchia, et al.
  • “WHO Guidance on Ethics in Outbreaks and the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Critical Appraisal” by Abha Saxena, et al.
  • “Towards Collective Moral Resilience: The Potential of Communities of Practice during the COVID-19 Pandemic and beyond” by Janet Delgado, et al.
  • “Represent Me: Please! Towards an Ethics of Digital Twins in Medicine” by Matthias Braun
  • “Should a Medical Digital Twin be Viewed as an Extension of the Patient’s Body?” by Sven Nyholm
  • “Simulating (Some) Individuals in a Connected World” by Jenny Krutzinna
  • “Near-Term Ethical Challenges of Digital Twins” by Brent Mittelstadt
  • “Balancing Professional Obligations and Risks to Providers in Learning Healthcare Systems” by Jan Piasecki and Vilius Dranseika

 

