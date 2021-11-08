She Died with Long Covid. Should Her Organs Have Been Donated?

Her husband, Nick Guthe, a writer and director, wanted to donate her body to science. But the hospital said it was not his decision to make because Ms. Ferrer, 50, had signed up to be an organ donor. So specialists recovered several organs from the body before disconnecting her from a ventilator. Mr. Guthe worried that following his wife's lengthy illness, her organs may not have been safe to donate to other patients. "I thought that they would kill the people they gave these organs to," he said in an interview. The case highlights an urgent debate among medical professionals about whether the organs of people who survived Covid, and even of those who died with the illness, are really safe and healthy enough to be transplanted.