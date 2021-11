Organ Donation Recovery Rates Worse for People of Color, Data Show

(Axios) – Organ donation success rates for people of color, especially for Black Americans, vary widely across the U.S. compared to white people, even in neighboring cities, according to an analysis of recently released 2019 CMS data. Why it matters: Fewer Black donors correlates to fewer Black recipients, which has led to more Black dying on the organ transplant waitlist. (Read Full Article)