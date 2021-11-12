World Gets Tough on the Unvaccinated

(Axios) – Public officials around the world are imposing new restrictions on the unvaccinated as many nations struggle to raise their COVID vaccination rates. Why it matters: Unvaccinated people are five times more likely than vaccinated people to get infected and 10 times more likely to die from COVID, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many health care systems are buckling under new waves in cases among the unvaccinated. (Read Full Article)