Mexico Sends Some Minors to US to Get Coronavirus Vaccine

(ABC News) – Scores of Mexican adolescents were bused to California on Thursday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as efforts get underway across Mexico to get shots in the arms of teens. Mexico has resisted vaccinating minors ages 12 to 17, in part because the government focused on older adults believed to be more vulnerable. Mexico also did not have enough vaccine supply to cover its young population. (Read More)