Hospitals’ COVID Strain Tied to Subsequent Spike in Excess Deaths

(Medscape) – Surges in COVID-19 cases in hospitals can directly and indirectly result in an increase in deaths from all causes 2, 4, and 6 weeks later, according to a report released Thursday. The modeling study, led by Geoffrey French, MA, with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), studied the effect of hospital strain — measured by intensive care unit use — on excess deaths (expected vs observed) from July 2020-July 2021. It was published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. (Read More)