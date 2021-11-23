CDC: Rising Cases, Holidays Led to Approval of Boosters for All

(Medscape) – Health officials authorized booster shots for all US adults last week in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases, along with concern about upcoming holidays and winter months, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said Monday. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized booster doses for all adults Friday morning, and CDC advisors and Walensky signed off shortly after. (Read More)