Over-60s, Vulnerable Should Postpone Travel Due to Omicron: WHO

(Medical Xpress) – The WHO said Tuesday that while blanket travel bans would not stop the spread of the Omicron variant, COVID-vulnerable people, including the over-60s, should postpone plans to travel abroad. Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant of concern which the World Health Organization says poses a “very high” risk globally, has prompted many countries to shut their borders. (Read More)