Doctors Were Left ‘Horribly Exposed’ to COVID-19, Says Report

(Medscape) – Doctors and other healthcare workers were left “horribly exposed” to COVID-19 in the UK, “with a desperate lack of support provided for NHS staff and hospitals, as well as primary care staff and services”, which must now be subject to a public inquiry, the British Medical Association (BMA) has stated in reaction to a new report. The Learn Lessons, Save Lives report by COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, which the BMA contributed to, calls for a comprehensive, independent, public inquiry into how the Government has handled the pandemic, and outlines the key areas that any inquiry must look at, in order to “learn the lessons that will prevent further loss of life in the future”. (Read More)