Omicron Is Supercharging the COVID Vaccine Booster Debate

December 2, 2021

(Nature) – The evidence is in: booster jabs against COVID-19 do provide an extra layer of protection against the illness. But questions still swirl over how much they’ll help and how often they’ll be needed — and the discovery of the Omicron variant has supercharged the debate over their role. Real-world data from Israel and the United Kingdom indicate that a booster dose of one of the widely used mRNA-based vaccines sharply lowers a person’s likelihood of catching SARS-CoV-2 and getting sick. And several months after Israel became the first country in the world to make boosters available to all, its daily case counts remain low. (Read More)

