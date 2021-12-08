A First, Small Study Suggests Omicron Is a Larger Threat to Covid-19 Immunity Than Other Variants

(STAT News) – A small, preliminary study has found a significant drop in how well vaccine-elicited antibodies target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. But the variant did not completely dodge the immune fighters, the research found. The results support the hypothesis that the Omicron variant is a larger threat to immunity against Covid-19 than other variants, but experts caution that the implications for real-world protection are limited. (Read More)