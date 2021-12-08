Chinese City Offers $1,500 to Residents Who Report Positive Test for Covid-19

(Gizmodo) – The city of Harbin, China has started offering 10,000 yuan ($1,570 U.S.) to anyone who proactively comes forward to report their own covid-19 symptoms or a positive test, according to the South China Morning Post and Chinese state media. The payments are being offered in an effort to identify covid-19 before it spreads uncontrolled in the city, according to Chinese state media outlet China Daily. Harbin, a city of 5.2 million people about 750 miles northeast of Beijing, reported two new positive cases of the disease on Tuesday. (Read More)