CDC’s Covid Vaccination Rates Appear Inflated, Experts Worry

(NBC News) – For nearly a month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s online vaccine tracker has shown that virtually everyone 65 and older in the U.S. — 99.9 percent — has received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose. That would be remarkable — if it were true. But health experts and state officials say it’s certainly not. (Read More)