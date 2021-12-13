A South Korean City Will Test Facial Recognition as a Way to Track the Virus.

(New York Times) – A city in South Korea plans to test a system that uses facial recognition technology and data from more than 10,000 surveillance cameras to help track people infected with the coronavirus. The system will be tested in January in Bucheon, a metropolitan area of 800,000 people on the edge of Seoul, the country’s capital. City officials hope the system can help trace the recent movements of people who test positive, their interactions with other people and whether masks were worn. (Read More)