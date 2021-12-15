Study Finds Two Pfizer Vaccine Doses Offer Less Protection Against Omicron Than Against Delta

(Wall Street Journal) – The first large real-world study of how vaccines hold up against Omicron found that two shots of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 vaccine lowered the risk of hospital admission by 70% for patients infected with the highly mutated variant. The study, by South Africa’s largest private health insurer Discovery Ltd., found that while Omicron reduced vaccine effectiveness against infection to 33% from 80% for Delta, its effect on protection against hospitalization was less marked, falling to 70% from 93%. (Read More)