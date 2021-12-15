Omicron Evades Moderna Vaccine Too, Study Suggests, But Boosters Help

(NPR) – There’s more mixed news about the power of vaccines to protect people against the omicron variant — this time about the Moderna vaccine. A preliminary study made public Wednesday studied blood samples in the lab from 30 people who had gotten two Moderna shots, and it found that the antibodies in their blood are at least about 50 times less effective at neutralizing the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Previous research had indicated the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is also less protective against omicron. (Read More)