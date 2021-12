Covid: New UK Cases Record as Whitty Warns Worse to Come

(BBC) – The UK has recorded the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 78,610 reported on Wednesday. The previous record was 68,053 on 8 January – when the UK was in lockdown. Speaking at a news conference, England’s chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty warned that records will be broken a lot in the next few weeks. (Read More)