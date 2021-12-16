Shaming Unvaccinated People Has to Stop. We’ve Turned Into an Angry Mob and It’s Getting Ugly

(The Conversation) – Shaming people for their health-related choices disregards the complexities about whether people are individually responsible for their own decisions. Take obesity, another example associated with public shaming. The extent to which individuals are responsible for their obesity or for the lifestyle that causes obesity is complex. We need to consider issues including genes, environment, wealth, as well as choice. Indeed, shaming people for their obesity (“fat shaming”) is widely considered unacceptable. (Read More)