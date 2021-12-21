Hospitals Scramble as Antibody Treatments Fail Against Omicron

(New York Times) – Hospitals, drug companies and Biden administration officials are racing to address one of the Omicron variant's biggest threats: Two of the three monoclonal antibody treatments that doctors have depended on to keep Covid-19 patients from becoming seriously ill do not appear to thwart the latest version of the coronavirus. The one such treatment that is still likely to work against Omicron is now so scarce that many doctors and hospitals have already run through their supplies.