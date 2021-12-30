WHO Warns That Shorter Quarantines Are Trade-Off as Omicron Surges

(Wall Street Journal) – With more countries cutting isolation times and testing requirements, the World Health Organization has warned governments that they are engaging in a trade-off between slowing Covid-19 transmission rates and keeping economies and essential services running. U.S. officials, meanwhile, pointed to growing evidence that the illness caused by the fast-spreading Omicron variant is less severe than that of previous strains of the virus as hospitalizations continued to lag behind a record surge of new infections. (Read More)