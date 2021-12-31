Xi’an: Cries for Help and Food in Quarantined Chinese City

(BBC) – Some residents under lockdown in the Chinese city of Xi’an say they do not have enough food, even as officials insist there are adequate supplies. More than 13 million were ordered to stay at home last week as authorities sought to battle a Covid outbreak. But compared to other lockdowns globally, locals cannot go out even for essential reasons like buying food. The government is delivering supplies but many on social media say they are yet to receive them and are struggling. (Read More)