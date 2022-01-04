New COVID Records in US, UK, France as Omicron Runs Rampant

(Medical Xpress) – The US, Britain, France and Australia have all announced record numbers of daily COVID-19 cases as the WHO warned Tuesday that Omicron’s dizzying spread increased the risk of newer, more dangerous variants emerging. Britain breached 200,000 cases for the first time on Tuesday, Australia posted almost 50,000 and France registered more than 270,000, all three countries easily topping their previous records. But dwarfing even those numbers was the 1,080,211 reported by the United States on Monday, a global record. (Read More)