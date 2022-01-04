Is Precision Public Health the Future–Or a Contradiction?

(Nature) – From their offices in a high-rise building in Queens, epidemiologist Sharon Greene and her colleagues watched the COVID-19 pandemic sweep through New York City in April 2020. Using an open-source data-analytics program called SaTScan, her team mapped outbreaks as they unfolded across individual neighbourhoods, almost in real time. This sophisticated approach relied on detailed data from hospitals and laboratories, and showed that the virus wasn’t affecting all New Yorkers equally. That knowledge helped Greene’s team at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to distribute testing resources and protective gear such as masks and gloves to the right places. It was a different approach from New York City’s typical pandemic response plan, which advised largely blanket policies such as lockdowns and mass testing. (Read More)