Hong Kong Expands Its Vaccine Requirements as It Fights to Control Omicron

(New York Times) – Hong Kong residents must have at least one coronavirus vaccine shot to enter restaurants beginning late next month, Carrie Lam, the city’s chief executive, said on Tuesday, as the city races to stamp out the spread of the Omicron variant. The new requirements, which were to begin this month, will instead start on Feb. 24, after Lunar New Year celebrations have ended, to give businesses and residents time to prepare, Mrs. Lam said. She added that the rule could be expanded to include other public spaces, such as museums and libraries. (Read More)