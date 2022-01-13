Here’s How Scientists Pulled Off the First Pig-to-Human Heart Transplant

(Science) – The procedure, done by a team at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM), was a major test for several experimental innovations designed to keep the pig heart functioning in a human chest, including 10 genetic changes in the pigs, a novel immunosuppressant given to the recipient, and a cocaine-laced solution used to incubate the heart. Here’s how science and ethical considerations informed the complex procedure. (Read More)