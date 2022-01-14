COVID-19’s Silver Lining: Speeding Vaccine Tech for Other Diseases

(UPI) – Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the previously little-known science behind mRNA technology has gone mainstream — and now experts believe more shots using the approach for a variety of diseases are in the cards. For example, the ability of mRNA vaccines to boost production of a key protein in skin health could make them a valuable tool to help prevent skin cancer, researchers at Oregon State University said Thursday. (Read More)