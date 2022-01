Supreme Court Rebuffs Abortion Providers Again Over Texas 6-Week Ban

(The Hill) – The Supreme Court on Thursday rebuffed abortion providers’ latest legal maneuver in their challenge to Texas’ 6-week ban, which has sharply reduced abortion access in the state since taking effect nearly five months ago. The order, issued without comment, was unsigned but appeared to divide the court along ideological lines, with the court’s three liberal justices writing in dissent. (Read More)