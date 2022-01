Patient Removed from Heart Transplant List for Refusing Covid-19 Vaccine

(The Guardian) – A Boston-area hospital said it will not perform a heart transplant on a patient who refuses to get a Covid-19 vaccination. DJ Ferguson, 31, was previously prioritized for a heart transplant at Brigham and Women’s hospital, but is no longer eligible as he refuses to get vaccinated, said Ferguson’s family, according to a report by CBS Boston. (Read More)