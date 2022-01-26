It’s Very Difficult to Get Access to Antiviral COVID Treatments

(Axios) – Antiviral COVID treatments are hailed as a pandemic game-changer, but they’re currently in very short supply — and that’s only one of several barriers to access for high-risk patients. The big picture: Even when supply ramps up, it will still be tricky to connect some of the most vulnerable patients to the pills without changes to the process. Why it matters: Recently approved antivirals reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by up to 89%. (Read More)