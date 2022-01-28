China Quietly Locks Down Area Near Beijing with Olympics a Week Away

(Medical Xpress) – Chinese authorities locked down an area neighbouring Beijing this week following a handful of reported coronavirus cases but made no public announcements about the fresh restrictions with just a week until the Winter Olympics. About 1.2 million people in Xiong’an New Area—a new economic zone 100 kilometres southwest of China’s capital—are no longer allowed to enter or leave their residential compounds, local virus prevention staff confirmed to AFP on Friday. (Read More)