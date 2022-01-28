Maximizing Kidney Transplant Equity Means Minimizing Geography

(STAT News) – For decades, geography heavily influenced who received kidney and other organ transplants in the United States and who didn’t. An assessment released late last year of a new national policy, which takes a more logical approach to allocating kidneys, indicates that the days when an individual’s place of residence dictates whether they live are on the wane. This is good news for those needing a kidney, who make up the vast majority of patients on the transplant waitlist. (Read More)