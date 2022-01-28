Ethiopia Civil War: Doctors Among Those Begging for Food in Tigray

(BBC) – Some of the nurses and doctors at the biggest hospital in Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region are having to beg for food to feed themselves, one of the medics has told the BBC. They have not been paid for eight months, forcing them to find other ways of supporting their families, he said. The doctor’s account comes as the UN reports that “severe hunger” was hitting ever more people in Tigray. It says that 2.2 million people “are suffering an extreme lack of food”. (Read More)