Millions at Risk as Drought Threatens the Horn of Africa

(Associated Press) – More than 6 million people in Ethiopia are expected to need urgent humanitarian aid by mid-March, UNICEF said Tuesday. And in neighboring Somalia more than 7 million people need urgent help, the Somali NGO Consortium said in a separate statement, pleading with international donors to give much more. This could be the region’s worst drought in 40 years, the consortium said. (Read More)