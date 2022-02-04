German Researchers to Breed Pigs for Human Heart Transplants This Year

February 4, 2022

(Reuters) – German scientists plan to clone and then breed this year genetically modified pigs to serve as heart donors for humans, based on a simpler version of a U.S.-engineered animal used last month in the world’s first pig-to-human transplant.Eckhard Wolf, a scientist at Ludwig-Maximilians University (LMU) in Munich, said his team aimed to have the new species, modified from the Auckland Island breed, ready for transplant trials by 2025. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Biotech, Emerging Technologies, highlights, News, Organ Donation / Transplantation

Ad