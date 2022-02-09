Association Releases Report Outlining Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Cancer Research And Patient Care

(Medical Xpress) – Today, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) released the AACR Report on the Impact of COVID-19 on Cancer Research and Patient Care. This first-of-its-kind report provides a comprehensive view of the burden of COVID-19 among patients with cancer; the challenges presented by the pandemic in cancer research and patient care; and the changes implemented during the pandemic that have unexpectedly improved research practices and access to care. (Read More)