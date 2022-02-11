They Lived in a Pandemic Bubble. Now Covid Has Arrived

Surrounded by the sheer expanse of the world's biggest ocean, many Pacific island nations were among the last parts of the world untouched by Covid-19. Their extreme remoteness worked in their favor, and so did government decisions to slam borders shut early in the pandemic. The Marshall Islands, recognizing the risk of even a single case of Covid, was one of the first countries in the world to close its borders to outsiders in January 2020. From Kiribati to Palau and Tonga to the Solomon Islands, this policy has largely worked.