Pandemic Hit Poor and Minority Americans Harder

(Medscape) – The wellbeing of minority and poor families in the U.S. took harder hits during the pandemic in the realms of financial worry, food insecurity, family routines, child sleep, and child health access, a new study finds. An analysis of data from nearly 10,000 children and their caregivers revealed that social determinants of inequity were associated with transgenerational impacts of COVID-19, above and beyond factors such as preexisting medical and psychiatric conditions, according to the report published in JAMA Psychiatry. (Read More)