US Traffic Deaths Surging During Pandemic

(Medscape) – The US is reporting its highest increase in traffic deaths since the 1940s. Deaths from vehicle crashes had been declining since the late 1960s, The New York Times reported, due to vehicle improvements, lower speed limits, and less drunk driving. The annual death rate from crashes was near its lowest level in 2019. But crashes and deaths began surging in the summer of 2020. Despite a decline in driving at the time, there was an increase in aggressive driving. Crashes continued to grow as people returned to the roads later in the pandemic. (Read More)