Columbia’s High Court Decriminalizes Abortion in Historic Decision

(Axios) – Colombia’s Constitutional Court on Monday voted 5-4 to decriminalize abortions in the first 24 weeks of pregnancy in what proponents called a historic decision for women’s rights. The big picture: It’s the latest sign that views about the procedure are shifting in Catholic-majority Latin American countries, especially as the right to an abortion in the U.S., which served as a cultural example, is at risk. (Read More)