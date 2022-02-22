Hong Kong Order Compulsory Covid Tests for All Its Citizens

(BBC) – Hong Kong’s government has ordered the compulsory testing of all of its 7.5 million citizens as the city battles surging coronavirus infections. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said residents would have to undergo three rounds of tests starting in mid-March. Schools will break early for summer. The territory is trying to adhere to China’s “zero Covid” policy, but the highly contagious Omicron variant has overwhelmed its hospitals and testing and quarantine facilities. (Read More)