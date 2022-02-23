Fast-Spreading Covid-19 Omicron Type Revives Questions About Opening Up

(Wall Street Journal) – A more infectious type of the Omicron variant has surged to account for more than a third of global Covid-19 cases sequenced recently, adding to the debate about whether countries are ready for full reopening. Health authorities are examining whether the subvariant of Omicron, known as BA.2, could extend the length of Covid-19 waves that have peaked recently in Europe, Japan and some other places. (Read More)