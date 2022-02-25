Abortion Pill Use Spikes in Texas as Thousands of Patients Circumvent State’s Ban

(Politico) – Texans have been ordering abortion pills online at record rates in the wake of the state’s law banning the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy, according to a new study published Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Orders for the drugs from the international nonprofit Aid Access spiked 1,180 percent in the first week after the Texas law took effect in September, increasing from about 11 purchases per day to more than 137 per day. And though orders decreased over the next few months, researchers found that they remained 175 percent higher than before the Texas law took effect. (Read More)