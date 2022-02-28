Five Million Children Have Lost a Caregiver to COVID-19

(Medscape) – As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, the death toll continues to rise and with it, the number of children who may be left without anyone to care for them. By Oct. 31, 2021, more than 5 million people worldwide had died from COVID-19, and about 5.2 million children had lost a parent or caregiver, according to new research published in the Lancet Child and Adolescent Health. Of particular note, wrote the authors, was how the number of affected children surged during the latter part of their study period. (Read More)