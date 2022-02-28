When an Ancestry Search Reveals Fertility Fraud

(New York Times) – Over the past several years, more than 50 fertility doctors in the United States have been accused of fraud in connection with donating sperm, according to legal experts and observers. Traci Portugal, who is in her 40s, lives in Washington State and runs the website DonorDeceived[dot]org, which catalogs and tracks the legal cases dealing with fraud and donor conception. She has documented more than two dozen American doctors, and at least a half-dozen internationally, who have been sued by their former patients for fertility fraud. Ms. Portugal founded the organization in 2019 after learning that her mother’s physician was also her biological father. (Read More)