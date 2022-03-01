‘We Don’t Know How to Survive Here’: A Cancer Ward for Ukrainian Children Under Siege

(The Guardian) – On the oncology ward at Chernihiv children’s hospital, patients are battling cancer, their city is surrounded by Russian forces, and now they are running out of painkillers and stockpiling food. “We don’t know how much time we have,” said Serhiy Zosimenko, a charity worker supporting the 11 patients, their doctors and parents. “We actually don’t know how to survive here, It’s unreal. We don’t have any more resources.” Hospitals in Poland and Slovakia have agreed to continue treatment, waiving any fees, but for now the children – aged between two and 15 – can’t get there, because the city is effectively under siege. The only way out would be on a helicopter. (Read More)