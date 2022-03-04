‘COVID Zero’ Regions Struggle with Vaccine Complacency

(Nature) – For the handful of places around the world that effectively stopped COVID-19 transmission, vaccine complacency has become an unintended side effect of their success. Although some regions have managed to blunt transmission of the highly infectious Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, others are experiencing considerable outbreaks in populations with low vaccination rates. Nowhere is this more apparent than in Hong Kong. Its ‘dynamic zero COVID-19’ policy is being put to the test as daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to 56,000 this week and deaths reached 246 on 1 March. (Read More)