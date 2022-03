Hong Kong Puts Mass Testing on Hold as COVID-19 Deaths Rise

(Associated Press) – The city of 7.4 million people is in the grip of a spiraling omicron outbreak that has swamped hospitals and morgues and reduced hours or shut restaurants and other shops in the normally bustling financial hub. More than 500,000 infections and over 2,600 deaths have been recorded since the fifth wave began at the end of December, with many of the victims among the unvaccinated elderly. (Read More)