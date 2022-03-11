Headgear Gives People with Paralysis Control of Their Devices

(Optimist Daily) – For individuals living with paralysis, everyday activities can be a challenge. Scientists across the globe are constantly innovating to improve the quality of life for those with impaired mobility, like this implant that can turn people’s brain signals into words we’ve previously reported on. The newest invention comes out of Georgia Tech, MagTrack. This wireless device gives the user complex control over their smartphones and laptops, like scrolling, mouse navigation, and dragging and dropping. It also allows users to operate their wheelchairs in a seamless manner. (Read More)